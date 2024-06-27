Woman wounded in shooting outside home on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was wounded in a shooting outside a home on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 420 block of St. James Street, not far from East Houston Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the woman and a man were both outside the house when three people jumped out of a vehicle and started firing multiple gunshots.

Police said the woman was struck by a bullet in her thigh. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she’s expected to recover.

SAPD said officers in total found more than 60 shell casings on the ground. The three men fled after the shooting. They have not been found. A description of the men was not provided.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.