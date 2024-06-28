92º
‘It’s a really strong message’: Family of Uvalde shooting victim weighs in on indictments of former officers

Former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales indicted by grand jury Thursday

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

UVALDE, Texas – Family members of Robb Elementary School victims have mixed feelings about a grand jury indicting officers involved with the response to the shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

While they’re glad for a start to accountability, some — including Jesse Rizo — were surprised only two people were indicted.

Rizo’s niece, Jackie Cazares, died in the shooting. He wants justice, starting with the two indicted officers.

“I would hope they take the high road, that they take accountability, and they’re honest and truthful, and that’s the only thing that’s going to bring healing to the families and the community,” Rizo said.

ABC News reports former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was recently indicted on 10 counts of child endangerment. He was fired three months after the shooting and had been criticized for his decisions on May 24, 2022.

Arredondo was booked into Uvalde County Jail on Thursday evening and was released on bond a few hours later.

Pedro "Pete" Arredondo arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of abandoning/endangering a child (KSAT 12 News)

Adrian Gonzales, another UCISD police officer who resigned from the department last year, according to the Uvalde Leader-News, was also indicted for child endangerment.

As of 6:30 am on Friday, the Uvalde County Jail staff said Gonzales had not been booked.

Rizo said the two indictments are a start to the path toward justice.

“I think it’s a really strong message, not just to the community of Uvalde but any law enforcement officer (that) you cannot hide behind immunity. There’s something called consequences; there’s something called accountability,” Rizo said.

The families are set to meet with Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell on Friday to discuss the next steps.

