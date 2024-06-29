Northeast Side home a total loss after chimney fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of a Northeast Side home are displaced after a fire ripped through the attic of their home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire at a Northeast Side home around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the top of the house in the 5900 block of Burning Sunrise Drive.

A battalion chief told KSAT that fire crews were able to quell the flames from affecting any nearby homes; however, one home had a small amount of heat damage.

SAFD believes the fire started near the chimney area of the home before getting into the attic, but an official cause for the fire is under investigation.

All of the residents in the home were able to make it out safely, SAFD said. No injuries were reported.

The battalion chief said the home appeared to be a total loss.