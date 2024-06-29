82º
Northeast Side home a total loss after chimney fire, SAFD says

No injuries were reported

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of a Northeast Side home are displaced after a fire ripped through the attic of their home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire at a Northeast Side home around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the top of the house in the 5900 block of Burning Sunrise Drive.

A battalion chief told KSAT that fire crews were able to quell the flames from affecting any nearby homes; however, one home had a small amount of heat damage.

SAFD believes the fire started near the chimney area of the home before getting into the attic, but an official cause for the fire is under investigation.

All of the residents in the home were able to make it out safely, SAFD said. No injuries were reported.

The battalion chief said the home appeared to be a total loss.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

