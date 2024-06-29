Odessa residents face another water outage

City officials monitored the progress of repairing a damaged water main near 42nd Street and San Jacinto Street in 2022 in Odessa. Credit: Courtesy of Eli Hartman/Odessa American

ODESSA, Texas – Tens of thousands of Odessa residents were once again without water on Saturday afternoon as crews worked to fix a leak in the waterline — an ongoing problem in the city’s aging infrastructure.

Crews in the fast-growing city at the center of the Permian Basin were not able to isolate a leak discovered Saturday morning. City manager John Beckmeyer said faulty valves forced workers to shut down the entire system to make repairs. The city’s aging 700-mile-long system has seen recurring problems and it is due for a major overhaul, he said.

After a much larger leak led to a water outage in May, Mayor Javier Joven said that a majority of county residents outside city limits also rely on the city’s water plant.

The city sent out a public safety alert around noon notifying city residents the water would be shut off at 2 p.m. Beckmeyer said estimated residents would be without water for three hours, and under a 24-hour boil-water notice after it comes back.

Breckmeyer said Odessa eliminated a crew that regularly checked valves about a decade ago as a cost saving measure.

The city now has standard operating procedures to limit the time water is shut off when leaks cannot be isolated with the goal of preventing dayslong water outages like in 2022. Odessa also started notifying residents about water problems with cellphone alerts after many were surprised by May’s outage.

Beckmeyer says the city is working on fixing the valves, but contracted repairs will take time and they won’t be cheap. The city applied for support from a new $1 billion statewide water fund that was approved by constitutional amendment voters in November.