2 people injured in Sunday morning shooting, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department said it is investigating what led to a shooting that injured two people Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance call around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Police said four people were inside the vehicle. Two of them were injured in the shooting.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers said they learned the incident originated in the 6000 block of Covers Cove.

Schertz Police Department Chief Jim Lowery said the incident appears to be specifically targeted at the victims.

The ages, identities and the extent of the victims’ injuries were not disclosed in the department’s news release.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.