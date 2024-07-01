After kids rescued from hot car, SAPD hosts car temperature demonstration to educate public

SAN ANTONIO - – The San Antonio Police Department is sending a message to the public after a mother was charged with a felony on Friday for allegedly leaving her infant child and two toddlers in a hot car for almost an hour.

The mother told police she went into a store and lost track of time.

A good Samaritan noticed the 2-month-old, 2-year-old, and 4-year-old crying in the car and rescued them.

They were taken to the hospital and released that same day. The children are expected to be okay.

On Monday, SAPD teamed up with Metro Health to demonstrate how it feels inside a closed car without air conditioning.

Media cameras were directed to a car with a car seat and a doll inside. A large sign nearby displayed the temperatures from two thermometers inside and outside the car.

“We have turned the car off for 15 minutes now, and it’s registering already at 110 degrees,” said SAPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Washington Moscoso. “Over the weekend, those children were in the car for over 50 minutes and that temperature is just going to keep getting hotter and hotter.”

That’s not even close to what temperatures could get to inside cars.

“With the temperatures that we’re seeing, it can get (up) to 150 degrees in a car depending on what the heat is on the outside,” said Jerry Trevino with Metro Health.

“Eventually, what will probably happen is heat stroke, (in) which your body temperature just gets so high that your internal organs stop (functioning). Your heart rate is going to go up, your kidneys could fail, you could be unconscious and it could lead to death,” Trevino said.

That’s why it’s so important to cool someone down as soon as possible.

“Whether that’s in front of a fan, an air conditioned room, a car with AC that’s working, get them to drink water, you may just want to put cool water on them. If they’re wearing long sleeves, roll them up or take off that shirt,” Trevino said.

SAPD elaborated on what someone should do if they see a child, pet or disabled adult in a hot car.

“Call 911 right away. See if the doors are unlocked, but if you have to take further action, actually go ahead and do so. We have good Samaritan laws in San Antonio that protect anyone that takes action to rescue someone or an animal that’s left in a vehicle,” Moscoso said.

To anyone who drives vulnerable people or pets, it’s suggested you leave something important like a purse or wallet in the back seat so when you get out of the car, you’re reminded to take that person or pet with you.

Moscoso said the mom from this Friday’s incident is looking at felony child endangerment charges. He said if the kids had died, it could have been a criminally negligent homicide charge.

CPS has been notified about Friday’s situation.