Punishment phase set to begin for man found guilty of attempted capital murder of SAPD officers

Celedino Saldaña could face up to life in prison

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The punishment phase is set to begin on Monday for a man who shot at San Antonio police officers.

Celedino Saldaña faces up to life in prison. He was found guilty by a jury last week.

Saldaña was on trial on a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

According to trial testimony, Saldaña was a potential suspect in a separate shooting incident in August 2022, when San Antonio police officers tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

After a brief chase, Saldaña was shot by police 20 times as officers fired close to 100 rounds, according to trial testimony. Saldaña was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Before the jury began deliberations, they heard Saldana’s version of what happened during the firefight.

“I did not point ... to hurt them. Just scare them enough to have the chance to run away,” Saldaña testified on the witness stand.

