Average consumer will spend about $100 in fireworks; here’s what’s trending

SAN ANTONIO – Fireworks sales are hot in July, with many families looking to set off some booms for the July 4 holiday.

Shayleen Salazar, store operator for a Mr. W Fireworks warehouse at Southton Road near I-37, said the hot items are the bundled deals.

“The big bundle pack is $180. But it does come with a lot of different items. So it groups it down and really, you save yourself some money on those. If you’re one that just wants to set some off here and there throughout the night and not really do a whole bunch of ground work, this is one you can do,” Salazar said. “It’ll have multiple breaks, so you can have a lot of different explosions and spread them out throughout the night, rather than setting off one and it going out in like two to three minutes.”

The average customer will spend about $100 on fireworks, but the highest bill last year at the Southton Road warehouse was for a group who spent about $1,500. Prices have since remained steady, since there was a shortage in shipping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salazar said to look for packaging that has scan apps to help you determine what you’re buying, before you buy.

“So I like to put these up and around. I have some circles right now of the products I have in stock,” she said. “You’re actually able to pull up your smartphone in the camera and when you bring it up, it’ll bring you to the exact video of what you’re buying.”

Customers are also encouraged to know their city and county ordinances on fireworks before they light up.

“We also like to put some free samples of the fire safety package in all the bags. That way y’all know how to dispose of them, and make sure they’re not going to get relit,” she said.