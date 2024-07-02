Court temporarily halts demolition of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – A Wilson County judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order halting the demolition of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

This follows a lawsuit that was filed in May, that alleged memberships were thrown out before a vote on the church building’s future was held.

It’s been nearly seven years since 26 people were shot and killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during a Sunday service.

An email obtained Monday by KSAT sent to members by the church’s pastor announced the building would be closed but did not indicate a day when the demolition would take place.

The email also set aside times the sanctuary would be open for final visits with the final available time being Tuesday evening.

The TRO will pause the planned demolition until the lawsuit is settled, but the church can appeal the TRO if it chooses to.

Temporary Restraining Order by sheath on Scribd

KSAT has reached out to church leadership for more information on demolition plans.