First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs set to be demolished, church email says

26 people were killed during a Sunday service on Nov. 5, 2017

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Nearly seven years after 26 people were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, church members are learning of plans to demolish the building.

An email obtained Monday by KSAT sent to members by the church’s pastor announced the building would be closed but did not indicate a day when the demolition would take place.

Twenty-six people were killed by a gunman during a Sunday service in 2017. The sanctuary has since been turned into a memorial honoring the victims.

The email said the sanctuary would be open for final visits on July 1 and 2.

In early June, a lawsuit was filed alleging that memberships were thrown out before a vote on the church building’s future was held.

KSAT has reached out to church leadership for more information on demolition plans.

