Federal judge awards more than $230 million to victims of Sutherland Springs mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge on Monday ordered the U.S. government to pay more than $230 million to victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs.

The ruling came months after U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez determined that the Air Force was mostly responsible for the massacre that occurred at the hands of Devin Kelley, who opened fire at First Baptist Church, killing 26 people and wounding 21.

“The trial conclusively established that no other individual — not even Kelley’s own parents or partners — knew as much as the United States about the violence that Devin Kelley had threatened to commit and was capable of committing,” Rodriguez wrote in that ruling.

After a trial last fall to assess the monetary damages the victims incurred, Rodriguez issued his ruling on Monday, awarding a total of more than $230 million to 18 families.

The small town of Sutherland Springs has spent years attempting to move forward, rebuilding the First Baptist Church in 2019.



The names of each victim in the shooting is listed below:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warde, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson Sr., 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia, 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36

Unborn child of Crystal Marie Holcombe

