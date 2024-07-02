Cup Noodles releases Campfire S’mores flavored ramen

It’s the Cup Noodles flavor we didn’t know we needed.

Nissin Foods has created a dessert ramen.

The Campfire S’Mores flavor is described as “a gooey, sweet noodle experience.” It combines ramen noodles, chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a “smokey note.”

The Cup Noodles Campfire S’mores is sold exclusively at Walmart for $1.18 and will be available for a limited time.

The noodles are prepared the same way other Cup Noodles are — by adding water and microwaving.

“Since its invention nearly 100 years ago, the beloved s’more has been adapted into a wide range of food flavors, recipes and now ramen,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Nissin Foods USA. “As enthusiasts seek new ways to get their s’mores fix beyond the great outdoors, we couldn’t resist joining the campfire fun by transforming the classic flavor into a bold, unexpected experience that will capture the hearts and palates of consumers nationwide.”

It’s not the first non-traditional ramen-cup flavor. The brand also has Breakfast and Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavors.