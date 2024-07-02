Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting of wife in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead, and a man has been detained following a shooting at an apartment in northeast Bexar County early Tuesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 6000 block of Woodlake Parkway, not far from North Foster Road and Old Seguin Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a gas station after a man walked in and put a gun directly on the counter. Deputies said the man told them he had shot his wife in self-defense.

BCSO said they then went to the home and found the apartment door open and a woman, also in her 30s, unconscious on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

Deputies also found a baby boy, about six months old, asleep inside the apartment. The baby was not hurt in the incident.

Authorities took the man into custody and he is now presently being questioned. He likely will be charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither the man nor the victim have been identified by deputies. It’s also not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 online and on-air for more information.