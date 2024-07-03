85º
Former Madison High School football coach Jim Streety officially retires

Jim Streety was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2018

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Football, Jim Streety, San Antonio, Sports

SAN ANTONIO – In 2014, Jim Streety ended his high school coaching career as one of the winningest football coaches in Texas history.

Streety amassed 537 wins at Madison and New Braunfels across four decades.

From there, Streety’s legacy in public education only grew stronger when he went on to serve as the New Braunfels Independent School District’s athletic director for the next nine years.

Last fall, Streety announced his plan to retire at the end of the school year, and his official last day was Sunday.

The Smiley, Texas native was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2018, then the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame the following year.

Streety will undoubtedly be missed in the San Antonio-area sports scene, but maybe more so by the coaches and student-athletes used to seeing him zooming around a golf cart.

