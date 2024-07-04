3 people wounded after gunshots are fired into backyard of Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in the hospital and four people have been detained following a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to a home near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Vanderbilt Street, not far from Steves Avenue and Interstate 37, after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a group of men had been walking around shooting guns on Piedmont Avenue when they walked up to an alley and fired gunshots into a backyard. That’s when, police say, as a woman reported to officers what she had heard, a teenager came out of the alley with a gunshot wound to the arm and told police that two other people were wounded in the backyard of a home.

Police said emergency crews arrived and found two men in their 30s, both with apparent gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with at least one of the victims in “serious” condition.

SAPD said they detained four people as a result of a shooting. They did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed. It is also unclear as to exactly why the men were firing the gunshots.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.