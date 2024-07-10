KSAT12′s third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic to showcase Boerne vs. Pieper High School

KSAT12 is thrilled to showcase San Antonio and South Texas with the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2024, as the Boerne Greyhounds take on the Pieper Warriors at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.

KSAT12′s Gameday Pregame and full-game broadcast can be seen on KSAT12, KSAT+ streaming app, the Big Game Coverage app, and KSAT.com.

“We are proud to keep our KSAT Pigskin Classic brand growing and feature the best of the best in local high school football,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “Boerne versus Pieper will feature an incredible, competitive matchup, and showcase the amazing talent of our local student-athletes.”

Prior to kickoff, high school football fans will get a deeper dive into the matchup and local season outlook with KSAT12′s Gameday Pregame, at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT12 and KSAT’s streaming platforms. Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas will break down the season ahead and give fans an inside look into what makes South Texas gamedays so special.

“KSAT Pigskin Classic helps share the talents of our amazing local student-athletes, and with KSAT12 Gameday Pregame, these students are given an even bigger platform to be seen and showcased,” said Larry Ramirez, KSAT12 Sports Director. “Get ready for everything high school football with KSAT12 Gameday Pregame.”

Post-game coverage and the latest news of the day will be shown directly following the game on The Nightbeat at 10 p.m. Fans who would like to attend the game can purchase tickets directly through Boerne or Pieper athletic ticket platforms.

