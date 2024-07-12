Senators Cornyn, Booker introduce bill to help law enforcement better prosecute child abusers

SAN ANTONIO – Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) have introduced a new bill that could close loopholes to existing criminal child sexual abuse cases.

According to a news release from Cornyn’s office, the Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act would give law enforcement a broader reach to pursue child abusers and protect victims.

“Any person evil enough to abuse a child should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Cornyn said. “Our bill ensures existing law is ironclad so that no predator can get away with these heinous crimes based on technicalities.”

“I am proud to join Senator Cornyn in introducing this critical piece of legislation that will close loopholes in current law to ensure that those who exploit and abuse children are held accountable,” Booker said. “This bipartisan effort reflects our shared commitment to protecting our nation’s most vulnerable — our children. By incorporating the Department of Justice’s recommendations, we can better protect children from exploitation and sexual abuse and provide justice for victims.”

In 2023, the Department of Justice announced recommendations from the National Strategy for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction to Congress, which the bill will also include.

The bill and the DOJ recommended the following: