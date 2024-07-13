Man shot, killed during altercation at home on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was shot and killed during an altercation at a far West Side home early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Boiling Brook Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Hunt Lane after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man was shot during a family dispute involving a woman. The woman had returned home after leaving the night before thinking the fight had calmed down, only to find out it actually hadn’t. Sometime during the morning’s altercation, the man was shot by the woman and killed, police said.

A preliminary police report states the man is believed to have been physically assaulting the woman, a juvenile and another family member inside the home. The name of the man killed has not yet been released. The suspected shooter has not been identified.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.