How rare are political assassination attempts in the United States?

SAN ANTONIO – An assassination attempt like this one on former United States President Donald Trump is rare in the history of the United States.

There hasn’t been an assassination of a U.S. political figure since the 1981 shooting of Ronald Reagan.

Dr. David Smith, Professor of Government at North Central Texas College, can count the number of political assassinations in the United States on one hand.

“Dr. [Martin Luther] King Jr. and [Robert F.] Kennedy and JFK, I think that really was a turning point in a pivotal moment in our political history,” Smith said.

Now, an attempt on Former President Donald Trump is added to the list of rare, but sometimes deadly, political violence in this country.

With so many details still unclear and the shock fresh on people’s minds, Smith said this could unify the country, “I think that’s going to be the rallying point for us going forward as voters to reorganize and begin speaking with each other again, as opposed to the shouting across the fence,” Smith said.

On top of this rare assassination attempt just months away from a presidential election, the Republican National Convention begins on Monday, July 15.

“So this is going to be on replay,” Smith said. “The image, number one, of the attempted assassination and number two, of the candidate standing up and holding up his fist and saying ‘fight’ to his supporters at the rally,” Smith said.

Smith also said the images of Trump being removed from the stage by Secret Service with blood on his face will be pivotal for independent voters and those unsure if they want to vote with their political party or not.