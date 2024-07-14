VIDEO: Former US President Donald Trump rushed offstage during shooting at rally

Video shows the moment former United States President Donald Trump was wounded and escorted off the stage during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after loud bangs rang out.

The former president was discussing border crossing numbers during his rally when the popping noises started.

Trump immediately reached toward his ear and neck area, where there appeared to be blood on his face.

Trump then crouches down as Secret Service surrounded him to escort him off the stage.

Screams can be heard throughout the crowd as the popping noises continue.

Trump’s campaign said the former president was “fine” after the incident.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.