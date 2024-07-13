‘Horrible and scary’: Texas leaders express outrage and concern after Trump is rushed offstage

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. Texas Republicans expressed concern after the event. Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MILWAUKEE – Texas Republicans across the state rallied behind former President Donald Trump after he was evacuated off the stage during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday after loud bangs were heard.

“What a horrible and scary situation unfolding. Please join me in praying for President Trump and all those at the rally right now,” Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said on social media.

“The world is evil. Praise God that President Trump was able to walk away on his own. Praying for complete healing and that this person is captured immediately,” Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote.

“This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said in his own post. “Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now.”

“They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable,” Gov. Greg Abbott posted.

U.S. Secret Service took Trump off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after loud bangs that sounded like gunshots. Blood appeared to be streaked across the former president’s ear. Trump was taken to safety, and Secret Service is investigating the incident, USSS spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi said in a statement.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The White House disclosed that President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the situation.

The incident occurred as Republicans from across the country began gathering in Milwaukee for their national party convention where they plan to nominate Trump for this year’s presidential election. Trump will also name his running mate at the convention.