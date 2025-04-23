Overturned 18-wheeler hampers traffic on West Side during Wednesday morning rain

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash on the West Side has closed part of Highway 151 during a bout of rain across San Antonio.

The crash occurred around 3:35 a.m. The incident was reported to have happened on Highway 151 near Highway 90 and Port San Antonio, according to Transguide.

Crews responded to the flipped 18-wheeler, which appeared to have crushed several yellow traffic barrels when it turned.

Traffic is held up by the 18-wheeler and could affect your commute time.

There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured or how the accident happened.

Click here for up-to-date traffic from KSAT.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police. We will update this story as we learn more.