Local News

Overturned 18-wheeler hampers traffic on West Side during Wednesday morning rain

Part of Highway 151 is closed as crews work to clear scene

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash on the West Side has closed part of Highway 151 during a bout of rain across San Antonio.

The crash occurred around 3:35 a.m. The incident was reported to have happened on Highway 151 near Highway 90 and Port San Antonio, according to Transguide.

Crews responded to the flipped 18-wheeler, which appeared to have crushed several yellow traffic barrels when it turned.

Traffic is held up by the 18-wheeler and could affect your commute time.

There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured or how the accident happened.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police. We will update this story as we learn more.

