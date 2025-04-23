Share photos of your Fiesta decorations on KSAT Connect

KSAT's David Sears shows off decorated home as part of Fiesta's porch parade in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta season is approaching, which means it’s time to bring out the decorations.

Did you hang any papel picado or fun wreaths? Submit photos of your Fiesta flair to KSAT Connect!

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

Fiesta will take over the Alamo City on Thursday, April 24. It ends on Sunday, May 4.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the biggest events. For a full guide on how to watch for free, click the link here.

Here are some photos of decorations KSAT viewers shared in the past:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

