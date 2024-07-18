Tampon study finds link to toxic metals. Here are some alternatives

SAN ANTONIO – Tampons are a particular concern as a potential source of exposure for menstruating people to chemicals and metals, according to a new study by researchers at UC Berkeley.

Researchers found that tampons from several organic and non-organic brands contain metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium and more.

Recommended Videos

The absorption of these chemicals through the vagina is higher than any other part of the skin. The metals are linked to an increased risk for infertility, diabetes, cancer and more. Read the full study here.

Adrianne Ortega with Alma Acupuncture is focused on a holistic approach to women’s health. On her social media page, she has offered alternatives for women, and many of her clients are asking a lot of questions.

“I’m talking about period panties, menstrual cups, menstrual discs. These not only save you money, but they are also a little bit safer,” Ortega said. “I feel like we need to continue having more conversations with girlfriends, families, you know, people that we’re close to because we’re all basically menstruating for a very, very long time. So, why not?”

Separate studies have found that over 40 years, a woman will spend about $6,000 on menstrual products.