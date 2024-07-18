‘Where’s the money going’: Residents of six San Antonio properties face potential water shutoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of San Antonio families could see their water shut off as early as next week.

The San Antonio Water System said on Tuesday that six multi-family properties were warned that they could be disconnected from the utility for unpaid bills starting the week of July 22.

In an emailed statement, a SAWS spokesperson said the six properties above have unpaid bills ranging from $15,000 to $40,000.

Potential number of units to have water disconnected by SAWS for unpaid bills. (KSAT)

SAWS said its customer service team has contacted these locations multiple times, but their bills have remained unpaid.

Sherry Sommers lives as a tenant in one of those apartment complexes. She said she received a door tag from a SAWS employee on Tuesday warning her of the shut-off, and it came as a complete surprise.

“I pay my rent, and I never miss a month,” Sommer said. “Where’s the money going?”

A KSAT crew stopped by the property office of the Bentley Drive location on Wednesday night. Our reporter was told to “get out” by people inside.

This KSAT team also stopped by the Timber Path and De Chantle locations as well, but by the time our crews arrived Wednesday night, both offices were closed.

Our reporter tried calling all three of these locations and left messages. We weren’t able to find contact information online for the addresses on Observation, Hot Wells and West Martin.

In total, if all of these properties are disconnected, SAWS said about 500 units could be without water.