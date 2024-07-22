Man sentenced in plea deal for DWI crash that injured pregnant woman and her unborn baby

SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to intoxication assault for a crash that injured a woman and her unborn child was sentenced on Monday.

Mark Walton agreed to the plea deal in May. On Monday, 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez sentenced Walton to eight years in prison, including credit for time served, which is a little more than a year and a half. The sentencing range was between two and 10 years. He must serve four years before he is eligible for parole.

On Jan. 31, 2023, Walton was near the intersection of Zarzamora and Nogalitos when he allegedly slammed into a vehicle driven by Reyna Elizondo.

At the time, Elizondo was 10 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Elizondo suffered severe injuries, including a brain injury. She was able to carry her baby almost full term, but the stress of the crash and her injuries caused the baby to be born with disabilities.

In December 2023, Elizondo sat down with KSAT 12 and spoke about how her life had changed and the amount of therapy she was going through to get better.

