San Antonio air travelers still feeling impact of global computer system outage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A computer system outage that triggered problems globally continued causing havoc Monday for some air travelers in San Antonio.

Microsoft users worldwide were impacted reportedly by a glitch in computer software owned by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company in Austin.

Air travel was only one of many industries that were impacted.

As of Monday morning, most major airlines were reporting that they quickly were able to get back online.

Delta Airlines, however, issued a statement during the weekend, saying that it continued experiencing issues from the outage.

Daniella Opondo and her family had plans to fly to Disneyworld but found out they were grounded.

“We were supposed to be traveling on Friday,” she said. “We showed up here for our trip and they said the flight had been delayed.”

Two airplanes sit on the runway at San Antonio International Airport Monday morning. Although Delta Airlines said it is still impacted by the computer outage, other companies including Southwest say they are back online. (KSAT 12 News)

After hours of waiting around at San Antonio International Airport, they learned that flight had been cancelled.

They then repeated the entire process Saturday with the same disappointing result.

On Monday morning, they returned to the airport for a third time, hoping it would be the charm.

“We’ll wait around and see what happens,” Opondo said. “If it’s cancelled (again), I think we’ll have to drive to Florida because we’ve wasted three days.”

Opondo said she was not sure whether they would be refunded for the accommodations they made and have already missed in Orlando.

Another woman beginning the first leg of her trip to Canada on Delta Airlines said the delays had cost her a day of vacation.

She arrived at the airport, expecting to catch a flight at 5:30 a.m.

“My first flight out of here was moved to 2 p.m. to leave, and my connecting flight was still scheduled for 9 a.m.,” said the woman, who identified herself only as “Allie.”

When she spoke to KSAT 12 News, that traveler had just learned that Delta had been able to communicate with the airlines running her connecting flight and found her an alternate travel plan.

Praful Mehta and his wife, meanwhile, were among a few Delta passengers who avoided any trouble.

He said the delay to his flight was minor.

“Ten minutes is not a big deal. At least it’s flying,” Mehta said.

While he prepared to board his first flight on a trip to Iceland, others were beginning their summer vacation travels with memories they’d rather forget.