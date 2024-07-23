87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Breaching whale lands on boat off New Hampshire coast, tossing two fishermen to sea

Two people who were tossed into the water appear to be OK

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire, Whale

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – A breaching whale crashed onto a boat, tossing two people into the water in Portsmouth Harbor off the New Hampshire coast on Tuesday.

Colin and Wyatt Yager, who were on another boat, saw the two fishermen get thrown into the water and went to help the duo. They said the two people appeared to be OK, according to ABC affiliate station WMUR.

The brothers were fishing about a mile off the New Hampshire coast.

Colin Yager, who captured the incident on video, saw the whale breach a couple of times before approaching the boat. Colin pulled out his phone to try to record the whale, the ABC affiliate station WMUR added.

“I had my fishing rod right here, phone in my hand and just saw it go up, and was just lucky enough to be facing the right direction,” Colin said.

The brothers added they plan to wear a life jacket from now on after seeing that one of the fishermen who were tossed in the water was wearing one.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos