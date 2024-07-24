Get ready to feast on lobster this weekend at Market Square

SAN ANTONIO – When you think of food to enjoy at Market Square, gorditas and tacos come to mind. How about lobster?

Well, get ready to dig in and enjoy some sea crustaceans at the first-annual Lobster Fest End of Summer Bash this weekend.

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Farmers Market Plaza Association and Jacob Dominguez, known as “The Caribbean Lobster Guy,” are hosting the two-day celebration.

Dominguez will be preparing the lobsters at the fest.

The event will be from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Lobster-themed foods such as lobster tails, grilled cheese, and lobster ceviche will be on the menu. Other traditional foods found at Market Square, such as gorditas, fajitas, trips, chicken on a stick, corn in a cup and aguas frescas, will also be available.

On Sunday, a fashion show in the Farmers Market from 2:45- 4:45 p.m. will feature fashions from the businesses at Market Square. Additionally, the event will have games, rides, and bounce houses for children.