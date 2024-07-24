85º
Japanese rock band FLOW coming to San Antonio in August

See some of your favorite anime songs live

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

FLOW: (From Left to Right) GOT´S(Ba), IWASAKI(Dr), KEIGO(Vo), KOHSHI(Vo), TAKE(Gt) (hiranotakashi hiranotakashi.com, FLOW)

SAN ANTONIO – The Japanese rock band FLOW is coming to San Antonio during their “FLOW WORLD TOUR- ANIME SHIBARI 2024-2025.”

The band will only be playing songs from their many contributions to anime, according to The Espee.

Some of their works include “Naruto’s” “GO!!!”, “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion’s” “COLORS,” and “Beelzebub’s” “Hey!!!”

Since 2006, the band has done over 60 live performances around the world, and had their song “Sign” from “Naruto: Shippuden” played over 120 million times on Spotify.

The band will play at The Espee on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Espee website. You can also find tickets here.

Watch the band’s video for the song, “GO!!!” below:

Max Bohannon is an intern at KSAT 12. He was born in San Antonio and attends Texas Tech University, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media in December 2024.

