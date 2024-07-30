Applications open for scholarship honoring San Antonio-area airplane mechanic

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Zachary Collie-Moreno said his dream was to fly, and his focus was always clear.

“Zach was always looking up at the sky,” his mom, Jennifer Greenberg, said. “He really felt like that was where he was supposed to be, and he was so happy doing it.”

But that changed one year ago. Collie-Moreno died in a plane crash in Wisconsin in July 2023, along with pilot Devyn Reiley. They were visiting the area for an airshow in Oshkosh.

At only 20 years old, Collie-Moreno was an aircraft mechanic and member of the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing. His family worked with the CAF to build a scholarship fund in his name. In less than a year, they’ve raised more than $50,000.

“It was just cool to see so many people come from so many places and want to give something in Zach’s name,” Greenberg said.

The CAF hopes to award multiple scholarships in Collie-Moreno’s memory. Students can now apply.

“Ideally, the perfect candidate for the scholarship is going to be someone who’s there because they want to be in because they have to be,” Greenberg said. “That would make us and Zach very proud.”

There’s no application deadline yet for Collie-Moreno’s scholarship. Eligibility and submission information can be found here.

KSAT reached out to the family of Devyn Reiley. They kindly declined our request for an interview. Her scholarship page is still open, and donations are still being taken.