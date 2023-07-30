Texas woman one of two people killed in Lake Winnebago plane crash, officials say

OSHKOSH, Wis. – A 30-year-old Texas woman was one of the two people who died after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh, on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and was near Wittman Regional Airport.

According to EAA AirVenture officials, 30-year-old Devyn Reiley and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, died in the crash.

Friends of Reiley told KSAT on Sunday that she lived in New Braunfels. She also had ties in San Antonio after joining the Texas Warbird Museum at Stinson Airport.

A Facebook post from the museum said Reiley joined their team a few months ago and looked forward to “flying TWM aircraft at fly-ins and air shows around the country.”

A friend of Reiley’s also said she and her husband ran the Texas Aviation Academy at New Braunfels Airport until it shut down.

Several agencies are still investigating the cause of the crash, including the EAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

Another crash happened hours later in mid-air at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport, according to EAA officials.

The crash involved a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter at Wittman Regional Airport, the EAA said. Both aircraft belonged to people attending the EAA”s annual fly-in convention.

One of the pilots, 69-year-old Mark Peterson, of Foley, Alabama, and a passenger Thomas Volz, 72, of Amelia, Ohio, were killed in the crash, EAA officials said.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation into this crash is also ongoing.

