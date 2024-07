SELMA, Texas – The Selma Police Department is searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Jose Martinez Angel, 69, was last seen in the 15400 block of Lookout Road at 8 p.m. on July 28.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Angel wore a navy blue shirt, black plaid shorts and dark shoes. He has a tattoo of a face on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.