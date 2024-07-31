Texas migrant advocate, civil rights activist Eddie Canales dies at 76

South Texas Human Rights Center director Eddie Canales died Wednesday morning at his home in Corpus Christi. He was 76.

Canales died at his Corpus Christi home at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday surrounded by family, South Texas Human Rights Vice President Nancy Vera confirmed to KSAT.

Canales served as the director of the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, which is located approximately two-and-a-half hours south of downtown San Antonio.

South Texas Human Rights Center Director was just one of many hats Canales wore. He also worked to ensure migrants maintained their dignity as they traveled along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a 2018 KSAT story, Canales checked and filled giant blue buckets with the word “agua” printed on them. These were filled with gallon jugs of water.

The buckets served as water stations for migrants to receive water as they traveled in the heat.

Vera said Canales was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May.