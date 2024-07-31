80º
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times just west of downtown, police say

Incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near South Medina Street, Buena Vista Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed just west of downtown late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Medina Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from Interstate 10 and the UTSA downtown campus after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s with multiple apparent stab wounds. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Police said at this time, they have not found a crime scene and they have no description of a suspect. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

