Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times just west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed just west of downtown late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Medina Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from Interstate 10 and the UTSA downtown campus after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s with multiple apparent stab wounds. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Police said at this time, they have not found a crime scene and they have no description of a suspect. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.