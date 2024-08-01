88º
3 hospitalized after rollover crash on North Side, police say

Two people were ejected from their vehicle after collision

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Multi-vehicle crash reported at the Madison Oak Drive and Stone Oak Parkway intersection. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash on the North Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Madison Oak Drive and Stone Oak Parkway intersection.

According to police, two people were ejected from a vehicle after the crash.

Three people, including two adults and a child around 2 years old, were transported to a local hospital after their vehicle flipped upside down, police said.

The conditions of those involved were not immediately known.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

