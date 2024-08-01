89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Drugs found in Buc-ee’s stuffed beavers during late-night traffic stop in Fayette County

Driver was taken to a hospital for chest pain

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Fayette County, Buc-ee's, Crime
Drugs found in Buc-ee's mascot stuffed animals on July 31, 2024 in Fayette County. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Texas- Sheriff Keith Korenek Facebook Page)

It gives new meaning to Buc-ee’s famous Beaver Nuggets.

A Fayette County sheriff’s deputy found stuffed versions of the Buc-ee’s mascot filled with drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Recommended Videos

The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 between Flatonia and Schulenberg, about 40 miles west of the world’s largest Buc-ee’s in Luling.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, the deputy pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction and smelled an odor of marijuana. The driver gave him consent to search, and that’s when he found the stuffed animals. The plush beavers were packed with more than two pounds of marijuana and ecstasy and had been restitched.

The driver was identified as a 47-year-old San Antonio man. He complained of chest pain and was taken by EMS to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office seized the drugs and will issue an arrest warrant for the man.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos