Drugs found in Buc-ee’s stuffed beavers during late-night traffic stop in Fayette County

It gives new meaning to Buc-ee’s famous Beaver Nuggets.

A Fayette County sheriff’s deputy found stuffed versions of the Buc-ee’s mascot filled with drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 between Flatonia and Schulenberg, about 40 miles west of the world’s largest Buc-ee’s in Luling.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, the deputy pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction and smelled an odor of marijuana. The driver gave him consent to search, and that’s when he found the stuffed animals. The plush beavers were packed with more than two pounds of marijuana and ecstasy and had been restitched.

The driver was identified as a 47-year-old San Antonio man. He complained of chest pain and was taken by EMS to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office seized the drugs and will issue an arrest warrant for the man.