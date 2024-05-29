Largest Buc-ee’s ever to open in Luling

Buc-ee’s is about to open its largest store ever — and it’s only about an hour away from San Antonio.

Buc-ee’s will unveil its newest travel center in Luling on June 10, the company announced on Tuesday. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon.

The Luling store spans 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s in the country. For comparison, the location in New Braunfels is about 66,000 square feet.

It was built next to the old Luling store, which opened in 2003 at 10070 Interstate 10. That was the brand’s first family travel center.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center right here in the Great State of Texas,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of Real Estate and Development, said in a news release. “It’s particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee’s that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling.”

The new store has 120 fueling stations and all those same snack, drink and meal options, like Beaver nuggets and homemade fudge, as well as the brand’s famous clean restrooms.

The new store will employ at least 200 people, the release adds.