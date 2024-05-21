Planet Fitness offers free gym memberships for teens this summer

Starting June 1, teens ages 14-19 who register can work out for FREE at Planet Fitness through the summer.

SAN ANTONIO – Teens can work out for free all summer long at Planet Fitness.

The gym is offering all teens a free membership from June 1 through Aug. 31 to encourage physical and mental wellness.

Anyone between the ages of 14 and 19 can sign up online or at any of the 2,500 Planet Fitness locations. Teens under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver allowing them to work out alone.

Planet Fitness first launched the program in 2019. The company recently commissioned a national study which found that 94% of teens face emotional and mental struggles and 79% of parents are concerned about their teen’s mental health. They found that a majority of teens feel better about themselves when they exercise.

“As the leader in fitness with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Planet Fitness is proud to continue to invest in today’s youth by providing free access to fitness during a critical time in their lives,” Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, said in a press release. “Many teens continue to be impacted by the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic, yet studies show that exercise can have a significant, positive impact on teens’ overall wellness. We look forward to welcoming High School Summer Pass participants into our clubs to support them in their health and wellness journeys.”

Teens will only be allowed to work out at the center where they initially signed up.

Click here to find the closest Planet Fitness gym near you.