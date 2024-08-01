Man found shot multiple times on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the 200 block of Carranza Street, not far from Quintana Road and Frio City Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his late teens or early 20s with as many as three apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said at this time, there are no witnesses or suspect information. Investigators found a single shell casing, but it remains unclear if the shooting happened where the man was found. There also doesn’t appear to be any surveillance cameras in the area. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.