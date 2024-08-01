89º
NEISD adds new Emergency Response Team

8-member team is in place for new school year

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District will start the school year with a new Emergency Response Team to bolster school safety.

The eight-person team is specially trained to handle emergency situations. According to the district, several team members have military backgrounds, while others bring prior SWAT experience.

“The responsibilities of the ERT team exceed the capabilities of traditional law enforcement first responders. If there is a life-threatening incident, they will rapidly deploy to contain, control and neutralize any threat to the safety and welfare of our students, staff and visitors,” a press release stated.

NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika said the district wants to be the best at preventing school violence and is committed to adding layers of security.

NEISD is the second largest public school district in San Antonio with 55,800 students at more than 70 schools.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

