96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Police looking for man who shot at apartment complex on Northwest Side

Two apartment buildings and a vehicle were struck by gunfire; no injuries reported

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD, Northwest Side
Police responded to the Hill Country Place Apartments in the 6200 block of UTSA Boulevard for reports of a shooting from a nearby greenway. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who shot at an apartment complex building Thursday morning on the far Northwest Side.

Police at the scene said that a man in his 40s parked his Jeep Rubicon in a parking lot near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 in the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail and headed for some nearby trails.

Recommended Videos

At some point, he fired a gun at the Hill Country Place Apartments in the 6200 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Two apartment buildings and a vehicle were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Several shell casings were located on the trail in a wooded area, police said.

Police weren’t sure what type of firearm the man used.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos