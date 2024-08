A juvenile male was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Houston and Gevers.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Interstate 10 Eastbound.

The teenager’s mother drove him away from where the shooting happened to get the attention of emergency services, police said.

According to SAPD, the teenager was shot several times in his legs.

He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.