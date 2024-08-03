100º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Person found dead in downtown house fire, SAFD says

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of S. Smith Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home on fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of South Smith Street.

Recommended Videos

SAFD said a person was found dead as fire officials made entry inside the home.

The fire was small, according to SAFD. A mattress inside the home was on fire.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos