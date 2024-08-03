Person found dead in downtown house fire, SAFD says

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of S. Smith Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home on fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of South Smith Street.

SAFD said a person was found dead as fire officials made entry inside the home.

The fire was small, according to SAFD. A mattress inside the home was on fire.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.