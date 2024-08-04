Elon Musk’s Texas-based school now accepting applications

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. On Monday, July 15, 2024, Musk appeared to confirm a report that the company's much-ballyhooed event to unveil a robotaxi will be delayed beyond its scheduled Aug. 8 date. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A school co-founded by Elon Musk is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.

‘Ad Astra,’ based in Bastrop, Texas, is slated to open in the fall, according to the school’s website. The school is for children ages 3-9.

Recommended Videos

Ad Astra is launching in Bastrop, Texas! Applications for the 2024-2025 school year are now open.https://t.co/jOCsILQjj2 — Ad Astra (@adastra) July 31, 2024

The school’s mission is to “foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in the next generation of problem solvers and builders.”

Ad Astra’s curriculum takes a progressive approach and focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), the website said.

According to the school’s website, Ad Astra is divided into two programs.

Primary Program is for children ages 3-6 and allows them to engage in various activities to advance their social, emotional, physical, and cognitive skills.

Lower Elementary is for children ages 6-9. Through project-based learning, the school program places students in real-world situations where they can use their knowledge to create solutions.

The application deadline is at 11:59 CDT on Sept. 1, 2024. If you’d like to apply, click here.