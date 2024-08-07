BCSO, Crime Stoppers seeking tips into shooting death of 17-year-old boy at house party

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are seeking information into the shooting death of 17-year-old Landyn Reyes at a house party last weekend. Reyes was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 3900 block of Rock Mill Dam.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information into the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend.

Landyn Reyes, 17, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house in the 3900 block of Rock Mill Dam, according to BCSO.

Deputies were responding to the after receiving a 911 call for around 20 gunshots heard in the area., Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference on Monday.

Although Reyes was named as the victim by BCSO, the Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet identified him.

BCSO does not currently have information on who the shooter could have been since at least 100 people attended the party.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, BCSO included a QR code for anyone with information pertinent to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is also providing $5,000 for anyone with information which could lead to an arrest, the post said.

During the press conference, Salazar described a trend of teenagers breaking into vacant homes under construction and throwing parties, which he said were “planned through social media.”

Salazar showed a video of a similar party on the same night. The video depicted partygoers waving various high-caliber firearms while dancing, and one female was seen dancing on top of a table.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper or use BCSO’s QR code.