Man shot in leg while walking on South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he said he was shot in the leg while walking, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Gillette Boulevard on the South Side.

Police said the man was walking when he heard a “pop” and felt a pain in his leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unsure of a cause for the shooting, as there were no shell casings found at the scene. They were investigating if the man was leaving or going to a nearby store.

A description of a potential suspect was not immediately known. The man was not being cooperative with investigators, police said.