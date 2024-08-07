SAPD searching for missing 32-year-old woman

San Antonio police are searching for Jeanie Chavez, 32, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Aganier Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department are searching for a 32-year-old woman who was last contacted on July 15.

Officials said Jeanie Chavez was last seen in the 1000 block of Againer Avenue on the North Side, not far from West Summit Avenue.

SAPD said Chavez has tattoos on her arms, neck, ankles and chest. She is five feet five inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She’s also right-handed and has straight, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information related to her disappearance, SAPD encourages you to contact them at 210-207-7660.