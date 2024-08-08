Full schedule, speakers announced ahead of Texas Tribune Festival

Texas Tribune politics reporter Patrick Svitek moderates a panel with Harriet O’Neill, Erin Epley, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin about Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 23, 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas – The annual Texas Tribune Festival — a collision of politics, policy, and news — is set to take over downtown Austin next month.

Over three days in September, politicians, policymakers, and members of the news media will discuss issues pertinent to Texas and beyond.

The festival’s topics will include the 2024 elections, education, state and national politics, the border, and more.

“The world of politics and policy will be centered in Austin during this year’s Texas Tribune Festival as we have brought the biggest names together to talk about the local, state and national issues that matter the most,” said Texas Tribune CEO Sonal Shah.

Speakers this year will include former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Tim Alberta, a staff writer at The Atlantic; Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and professor at Rice University; and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), among many others.

Open Congress returns

A fixture at last year’s TribFest, Open Congress, returns this year.

The festival’s free and open-to-the-public model will occur all day on Saturday, Sept. 7, on the city’s famous Congress Avenue.

Interactive experiences, programming and interviews will be on site for visitors. Open Congress takes place between 7th and 11th streets in downtown Austin.

Transit passes are encouraged for attendees.

Below are some of this year’s featured sessions:

📌 Thursday, Sept. 5

A Conversation With Rick Perry and John Sharp

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will discuss the modern era of Texas Politics with long-time friend and former adversary, retiring Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston and author of “Rick Perry: A Political Life,” will join the conversation.

Punchbowl News Presents: One on One With Tony Gonzales

South Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales will join Jake Sherman, co-founder of Punchbowl News, to discuss his priorities for Texas’ upcoming Legislative session.

Punchbowl News is a membership-based news company focusing on news from the U.S. Capitol.

📌 Friday, Sept. 6

KFF Health News Presents: Why It Costs So Much

KFF Health News’ senior correspondent and senior contributing editor will discuss the economics behind the U.S. healthcare system. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) and Elena Marks, a senior fellow in health policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, will also participate in the conversation.

KFF Health News is an independent source for health policy research, polling and journalism, according to their website.

One on One With Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki, MSNBC host and former White House press secretary, will discuss her book “Say More: Lesson from Work, the White House, and the World” with Mark Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

The pair will also discuss what is at stake in the November presidential election.

📌Saturday, Sept. 7

Texas Monthly Presents: Springs Eternal

Several policy experts from Texas’ water sector will join Forrest Wilder, the senior editor of Texas Monthly, to discuss the state’s water sources.

Panelists include:

David Baker - Founder and Executive Director of The Texas Watershed Association

Travis Huey - Board Member of the Fort Clark Municipality District

Sharlene Leurig - Founding CEO and Strategic Advisor of the Texas Water Trade

Robert Mace - Executive Director of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment

Grist Presents: Taking the Politics out of Climate

An across-the-aisle conversation on the intersection of climate and politics. Nikhil Swaminathan, CEO of Grist, a nonprofit climate solutions media organization, will moderate the discussion.

Panelists include:

Benjamin Backer - Executive Chair and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition

John Giles - Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Gina Hinojosa - Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin)

The festival’s full schedule and tickets can be found here.

Disclaimer: KSAT 12 is one of several media partners for this year’s Texas Tribune Festival.