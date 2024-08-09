Entire apartment building now off limits after destructive fire in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An entire building at an apartment complex in the Medical Center area of San Antonio is now off limits for living after a destructive fire Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire, which broke out after 1 p.m. at the Fountainhead apartments, was still under investigation as of Friday morning.

Investigators say the fire started on the balcony of a third-floor unit at the multi-building complex.

Flames quickly broke through the roof, sending smoke into some of the other eleven apartments in that building.

Others sustained water damage as San Antonio firefighters fought to extinguish the fire.

“The flames (were) going all the way to the roof of that,” said neighbor Rebecca Carder, pointing out the damage Friday morning. “It was solid fire.”

Fire investigators say it appears the fire started on the balcony of this third floor apartment. They are still looking for the exact cause. (KSAT 12 News)

When the fire broke out, Carder was inside her own apartment across the parking lot of the complex, located on Horizon Hill Boulevard near Medical Drive.

She says, for some reason, though, she suddenly went outdoors.

“I don’t know what brought me outside. I came out and I looked over and that third floor was in flames,” Carder said. “I knew there were no people involved over there, so that was a good thing.”

A spokesman for the fire department confirmed there were no major injuries, although one person complained of minor smoke inhalation.

Joe Arrington said paramedics were able to treat that person at the scene. He said, at the time when the fire broke out, many of the residents were at work. Those who were home made it out safely.

“It is summer. There may have been some kids around,” Arrington said. “Fortunately, they were able to get out as well.”

Going back, though, is not an option at this time.

Arrington said at least six of the 12 apartments in the building have either fire, smoke, or water damage.

However, a staff member of the apartment complex said electricity has been cut off to the entire building.

In the meantime, people who live there have had to find other arrangements.

“Hopefully, relocated here on property. If not here, one of their neighboring sister properties,” Arrington said.

Management at the multi-building complex declined to comment, so it is unclear when repairs will be made.